Danny D.
Jones
02/24/1957-
02/21/2020
Columbus, GA- Danny Disque Jones 62, of Columbus GA died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional –Midtown.
Funeral services will be held 2:30PM Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral home and Crematory with Rev. Thomas Pope officiating. The family will receive friends and family before the service between 1:30-2:30PM Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at the funeral home.
Danny was born February 24, 1957 in Columbus GA. son of the late Amzy Winford Jones and Maria Gomez Jones. He worked in card production at TSYS and was the handyman around the house. He loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed all outdoor activities, including hiking and biking. He also had a love for music.
Survivors include his son, David Jones of Columbus GA, daughter, Danielle Winters (Jeremy) of Columbus GA, step-son Joshua Meadows of Japan, sister Lucy Bailey of Columbus GA, brother Anzy Jones of Columbus GA, grandchild Aria Winters of Columbus GA, niece Adrianne Adams and nephew Christopher Lee Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2020