Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Danny James Patterson Obituary
Danny James
Patterson
March 13, 1951-
May 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Danny James Patterson, age 68, of Columbus, GA, passed away on May 13, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 in the Parkhill Cemetery.
Danny was born in Porterdale, Georgia on March 13, 1951; the son of James Rupert Patterson and Mildred Joyce Durden Patterson. The family moved to Columbus in 1965, James graduated from Baker High School. Shortly after graduation James joined the U.S. Army, he served two tours in Vietnam. He returned home to live in Columbus in 1998.
He is preceded in death by; his Father, James Patterson, a brother, Timmy Patterson; and a brother-in-law, Doug Stracner. Survivors include; his mother, Mildred, a son, Michael Patterson; a daughter, Jennifer Patterson; two sisters, Diane Stracner, Susan (James) Bailey; a brother, Terry Patterson; a dear companion, Gail Simpson and her granddaughter Sierra Davis.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Patterson family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 23, 2019
