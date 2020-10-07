1/1
Danny Russ Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Russ
Jones

Oct. 1, 2020
Notasulga, AL.- Danny Russ Jones, 62, of Notasulga, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Godwin Cemetery in Phenix City at 1:00 P.M. CDT. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter Alisa Danielle Jones of Summerville, SC, and his brother Jeff Jones of Notasulga. He loved hunting and fishing, giving big bear hugs to his daughter, telling stories about his wild and crazy younger years, riding motorcycles, shelling peas on the porch, singing with songs on the radio, and going to turkey shoots


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Corbitts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Godwin Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL 36083
334-727-1810
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
Danny was a great friend and co worker RIP DRJ
Randy Yarbrough
Friend
October 6, 2020
Danny was a great friend an co worker. I will Danny very much.
RIP DRJ
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved