Danny Russ

Jones



Oct. 1, 2020

Notasulga, AL.- Danny Russ Jones, 62, of Notasulga, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Godwin Cemetery in Phenix City at 1:00 P.M. CDT. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter Alisa Danielle Jones of Summerville, SC, and his brother Jeff Jones of Notasulga. He loved hunting and fishing, giving big bear hugs to his daughter, telling stories about his wild and crazy younger years, riding motorcycles, shelling peas on the porch, singing with songs on the radio, and going to turkey shoots





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store