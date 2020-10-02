Danny
Taylor
November 27, 1954-
September 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Danny Taylor, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, Marvyn, AL with Rev. Ronald Golden, officiating. Public viewing will be from 3 - 5 p.m. EST, Friday, October 2, 2020 according Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Taylor was born November 27, 1954 in Columbus, GA to the late Lane Taylor and the late Roxie Taylor. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and a 1972 graduate of Hardaway High School and later received his certification in nursing.
Survivors include his daughter, Toya Vasquez of Palmetto, GA; one granddaughter, Tatyana Callier of Palmetto, GA; two sisters, Rev. Earnestine Floyd and Eloise (William) Baker both of Columbus, GA; one aunt, Inell Grover of Columbus, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
