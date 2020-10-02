1/1
Danny Taylor
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny
Taylor
November 27, 1954-
September 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Danny Taylor, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, Marvyn, AL with Rev. Ronald Golden, officiating. Public viewing will be from 3 - 5 p.m. EST, Friday, October 2, 2020 according Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Taylor was born November 27, 1954 in Columbus, GA to the late Lane Taylor and the late Roxie Taylor. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and a 1972 graduate of Hardaway High School and later received his certification in nursing.
Survivors include his daughter, Toya Vasquez of Palmetto, GA; one granddaughter, Tatyana Callier of Palmetto, GA; two sisters, Rev. Earnestine Floyd and Eloise (William) Baker both of Columbus, GA; one aunt, Inell Grover of Columbus, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved