Mrs. Darcus LaRue

Lawson

November 9, 1925-

July 11, 2019

Columbus , Ga-

Mrs. Darcus LaRue Lawson, 93 of Columbus, GA went peacefully to sleep in Jesus on July 11, 2019 at Orchard View Rehab after a short illness. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at New Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2423 Woodruff Farm Road, Columbus, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephan J. Davis, officiating. Visitation will be Today from 2-7 pm at Battle & Battle Funeral Home

Mrs. Lawson was born in Milstead, Alabama to the late Elijah and Pearl Braxton as their only child. She was a member of New Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Columbus Georgia where she served faithfully before her recent illness. She served a Deaconess, Musician, Choir member, and Co-Director of the Seniors Department.

After completing high school LaRue further her education by attending Alabama State College and later became a Home Economics Teacher. She also worked as an Insurance Agent, going door to door selling insurance.

LaRue loved to travel, dining out, reading, and watching 3ABN shows. Having been a military wife, she has visit and live in many city and states in the world that some can only dream of going to.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 plus years, Reuben Lawson and son, Geoffrey A. Lawson.

Cherishing her memories, is a grandson, Anthony Lamar Lawson; great grandson Angelo Lawson both of Louisiana; spiritual parents Chester and Micheline Smith; non-biological daughters, Johnnie (Emanuel) Champion, Annie Dewberry, Elizabeth (Willie) Ryles, Elizabeth Gibson, Kai (Melvin Jr.) Gary, Margaret (Irvin) Parker and Marie (Bill) Dunbar; non-biological sons, Elder Crawford Humphrey, Willie Johnson and Thurman N. Drake; supportive cousin-in-law, Cheryl (Bennie) Robertson; a host of relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to New Bethel Adventist Christian Academy Scholarship Fund or Knowledge Works Learning Academy, Phenix City, AL where she was a faithful supporter of Christian Education and music. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 15, 2019