Darlene "Mrya" P.
Reynolds
February 3, 1949-
January 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- The funeral service of Mrs. Darlene "Myra" P. Reynolds 70, of Columbus, GA, who died January 16, 2020, will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Rev. Bud Rupel will officiate. Interment services will be held at a later date in Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN. The family will receive friends Sunday Jan. 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home.
A native of LaFollette, TN, Mrs. Reynolds was born Feb. 3, 1949 daughter of the late Lee Thomas and Edith BaileyPetree. She was the widow of the late Freddie Joe Reynolds. She was a devoted mother, grandma, neighbor and friend. She was a faithful, serving member of Evangel Temple and a member of the Brookstone Garden Club.She was preceded in death by her son Michael Reynolds and her brothers Glenn Petree and Ray Petree.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her son Josh Reynolds (Amanda) of Midland, GA. her daughter Jennifer Ray (David) of Nolensville, TN., two sisters Francine Paul, LaFollette, TN. and Phyllis Schiros (Jim) , Milton, FL., a brother Dave Petree (Renee), and five grandchildren Michaela Ray, Levy Ray, Joseph Ray, Maddie Reynolds and Ellie Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, (samaritanspurse.org).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 19, 2020