Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene P. "Mrya" Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene P. "Mrya" Reynolds Obituary
Darlene "Mrya" P.
Reynolds
February 3, 1949-
January 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- The funeral service of Mrs. Darlene "Myra" P. Reynolds 70, of Columbus, GA, who died January 16, 2020, will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Rev. Bud Rupel will officiate. Interment services will be held at a later date in Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN. The family will receive friends Sunday Jan. 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home.
A native of LaFollette, TN, Mrs. Reynolds was born Feb. 3, 1949 daughter of the late Lee Thomas and Edith BaileyPetree. She was the widow of the late Freddie Joe Reynolds. She was a devoted mother, grandma, neighbor and friend. She was a faithful, serving member of Evangel Temple and a member of the Brookstone Garden Club.She was preceded in death by her son Michael Reynolds and her brothers Glenn Petree and Ray Petree.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her son Josh Reynolds (Amanda) of Midland, GA. her daughter Jennifer Ray (David) of Nolensville, TN., two sisters Francine Paul, LaFollette, TN. and Phyllis Schiros (Jim) , Milton, FL., a brother Dave Petree (Renee), and five grandchildren Michaela Ray, Levy Ray, Joseph Ray, Maddie Reynolds and Ellie Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring please make donations to Samaritan's Purse, (samaritanspurse.org).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMullen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -