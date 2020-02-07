Home

Darold Idland


1957 - 2020
Darold Idland Obituary
Darold
Idland
January 2, 1957-
February 5, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Darold Lynn Idland, 63, of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00pm ET at Northside Christian Church in Fortson, Georgia with Rev. Aaron Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00pm ET at the Church.
Mr. Idland was born January 2, 1957 to Raymond Idland and Gladys Leduc Idland in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He was a member of Northside Christian Church and Smiths Station planning commission. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Alabama football. Mr. Idland loved his family and his Church. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Glenna Bagwell and brother, Raymond Idland, Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Marsha Idland; two sons, Cody Allen Idland (Stephanie) and Caleb Jackson Idland; three sisters, Raylene Moulton (Tim), Donna Dennard and Shirlene Jones (Perry); three brothers, Roger Idland (Betty Lou), Ronald Idland (Nancy) and Randy Idland; granddaughter, Annabelle Idland; nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2020
