Darrliena Marie
McDonald
November 6, 1982-
November 19, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Ms. Darrliena Marie McDonald, 37, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Sunday November 24, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Curtis Doleman, pastor of Praise Ministry Tabernacle Church will officiate. Visitation will begin at Noon (TODAY), according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Ms. McDonald was born November 6, 1982 in Ann Arbor , Michigan. Darrliena was a celebrity hair stylists who owned Salon DM Squared.
Survivors include her mother, Teresa Bowman; father, Darryle (Lena) McDonald; three brothers, her twin brother, Darryle (Matielyn) Jones, Brandon McDonald, and Brayson (Cheala) Smith; four sisters, Neashada Agbasi, Tesia Essandoh, Stephanie Rowe, and Jemdarian Smith, and other relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019