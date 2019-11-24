Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrliena McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrliena Marie McDonald


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrliena Marie McDonald Obituary
Darrliena Marie
McDonald
November 6, 1982-
November 19, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Ms. Darrliena Marie McDonald, 37, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Sunday November 24, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Curtis Doleman, pastor of Praise Ministry Tabernacle Church will officiate. Visitation will begin at Noon (TODAY), according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Ms. McDonald was born November 6, 1982 in Ann Arbor , Michigan. Darrliena was a celebrity hair stylists who owned Salon DM Squared.
Survivors include her mother, Teresa Bowman; father, Darryle (Lena) McDonald; three brothers, her twin brother, Darryle (Matielyn) Jones, Brandon McDonald, and Brayson (Cheala) Smith; four sisters, Neashada Agbasi, Tesia Essandoh, Stephanie Rowe, and Jemdarian Smith, and other relatives.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrliena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -