DaShondra LaShae Johnson
1988 - 2020
DaShondra LaShae
Johnson
February 2, 1988-
July 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. DaShondra LaShae Johnson, 32, transitioned her life Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. A Private Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA with Rev. Christopher Godwin officiating. Ms. Johnson was born February 2, 1988 to Vincent Elzie and Angela Johnson in Columbus, GA. She attended Jordan Vocational High School. There was never a dull moment around Ms. Johnson. She loved to dance, sing, had a great sense of humor and she loved her family and friends. Ms. Johnson leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving parents; Vincent Elzie and Angela Johnson; her daughter, Miracle Myla Johnson; her grandparents, Arnesta Johnson, Mary Johnson and Ethel Williams; twin sister, Rashondra L. Johnson; her siblings, Lashondra Johnson, Rhimington Johnson, Manolito Lewis, Hakeem Boyington, Shemar Boyington, Willie Williams, Vanterrance Benning, Kendarrius Benning, Jasmine Benning, Jaylen Elzie and Janyla Elzie; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
