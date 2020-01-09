|
|
Dave
Richardson
January 7, 1923-
January 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dave Mack Richardson, 96, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama with Brother Jeremy Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 10:00am to 1:00pm ET at the funeral home.
Mr. Richardson was born January 7, 1923 in Barbour County to the late, Jannie Richardson and Dave Richardson. He worked as a farmer and manufacturer. He is preceded in death by 2 sons, Alphonso Richardson and Lemack Richardson (Brenda); 2 daughters, Ruthie Mae Richardson, Electric Christian and daughter in law, Rose Richardson.
Surviving are 5 sons, John Henry Fearson of Columbus, GA, Tommy Richardson (Glynneze) of Columbus, GA, Dave Richardson (Louise) of Columbus, GA, Felix Richardson of Phenix City, AL and Johnnie Richardson of Hatchechubbee, AL; daughter, Millie Pitts (Wardell) of Columbus, GA; sister, Millie Bee Walker as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 9, 2020