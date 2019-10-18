|
|
David Andrew
Cartledge
April 6, 1949-
October 16, 2019
COLUMBUS, GA- David Andrew Cartledge, age 70, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. A graveside service will be at Linwood Cemetery on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00pm.
David was born April 6, 1949 in Columbus, Georgia to Andrew and Elizabeth Cartledge. He graduated from Columbus High School and went to Emory University where he was the President of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. In 1971 he graduated from Emory Business School with a major in Finance and a minor in Economics. He was a constant student of the financial markets and had only one job his entire life. He was a Family Wealth Director, Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley for 44 years where he lived by his rule "I apply financial history to current events to keep my clients tracking towards their goals." He was known as the 'Wizard of Wallstreet' by many and was listed in Barron's Magazine Winner's Circle twice.
David's passions were a need for knowledge, wine, tractors, traveling and most importantly his family. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and an enthusiastic Sunday School Teacher of the Now Class. He coached Peach Little League for 8 years, was a past President of the Big Eddy Club, member of the Gridiron Secret Society, past Board of Directors at Port Columbus Civil War Naval Museum, past Board Member of St. Luke United Methodist and past Finance Chairman of Twin Cedars Youth Services, Inc.
David is survived by his best friend and wife Duke; son Cosby Cartledge, wife Ashley and daughter Sally; daughter Campbell Bleke, husband Michael, daughter Emma Duke and one on the way; son Andrew Cartledge. His sister Dee Dee Gaylor, who to this day worries that she upset his perfect world when she was born; loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family requests that any donations be made in David's memory to the Historic Linwood Foundation, Inc., Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services, Inc. and Historic Columbus.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019