David B.

Thurman

February 23, 1931-

May 28, 2019

Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) David B. Thurman transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at his residence. He was 88 years of age.

The beloved son of Mr. Tom D. Thurman and Mrs. Annie Thurman Blakemore, SFC Thurman was born in Shelbyville, TN, and was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. He retired following 23 years of dedicated service. Upon his retirement, SFC Thurman owned and operated Thurman's Plaza and Terry's Package Store. He was a devout member of St. John AME Church where he served as a Trustee, with the Culinary Ministry and the Sons of Allen. He was also a member of the Moderns Club.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife, Mrs. Idella Sims Thurman; a daughter, Debroah Thurman Hicks (Artis); two grandchildren, Terrance Hicks (Amy) and Jamesia Hicks; a great granddaughter, Olivia Hicks; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Thurman will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12 noon at St. John AME Church with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Richard Washington will officiate. Visitation is Monday beginning at 2:00 with a Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary