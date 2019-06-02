Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Thurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Thurman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David B. Thurman Obituary
David B.
Thurman
February 23, 1931-
May 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) David B. Thurman transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at his residence. He was 88 years of age.
The beloved son of Mr. Tom D. Thurman and Mrs. Annie Thurman Blakemore, SFC Thurman was born in Shelbyville, TN, and was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. He retired following 23 years of dedicated service. Upon his retirement, SFC Thurman owned and operated Thurman's Plaza and Terry's Package Store. He was a devout member of St. John AME Church where he served as a Trustee, with the Culinary Ministry and the Sons of Allen. He was also a member of the Moderns Club.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife, Mrs. Idella Sims Thurman; a daughter, Debroah Thurman Hicks (Artis); two grandchildren, Terrance Hicks (Amy) and Jamesia Hicks; a great granddaughter, Olivia Hicks; a host of other relatives and dear friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Thurman will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12 noon at St. John AME Church with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Richard Washington will officiate. Visitation is Monday beginning at 2:00 with a Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now