Dr. David Bruce

McMicken

January 29, 1949-

May 5, 2019

Columbus, GA- Dr. David Bruce McMicken died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Spring Harbor in Columbus, Ga.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Edgewood Baptist Church, 3564 Forrest Rd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Jonathan Merritt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial will be held at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Vian, OK.

Dr. McMicken was born January 29, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA son of the late David Bruce McMicken, of Houston, TX and Patricia Ann York of Modesto, CA. Dave graduated pre-med from University of Pacific and gained his medical degree at the University of Texas in San Antonio. Dr McMicken did a one-year internship at Scott & White in Temple, TX before completing an Emergency Medicine Residency at University of CA, San Francisco at Valley Medical Center. He was also a member of their teaching staff.

Dave brought his family to Columbus, GA in December of 1987. He loved Columbus, the medical community, and the family centered life he led in this area.

Dave is preceded by his mother, Patricia York McMicken and his father, David Bruce McMicken, Sr. He is survived by his sister, Lin Edith McMicken of Sacramento, CA, and his wife Peggy McMicken of Columbus. He has two children, Anne Elizabeth McMicken of Marietta, GA. His son Daniel York McMicken lives in St Simons, GA with his wife, Jenna Elaine and two children Samuel Bruce and Lily Grace.

The McMicken family particularly wishes to thank Dr. Jonathan Liss, and thanks to Dr. Jamal Mohyuddin, medical director at Spring Harbor, who provided loving care and gracious kindness during a time of need. We also thank the memory care staff at Spring Harbor who made his life so much richer. Thanks also to the other kind residents who befriended or continued long-term friendships before his illness.

There is no way to fully express our appreciation to Nora Simms, Betty Burgess, Vetra Luke, Olga Viskupola, Nesha Davis, Lauren Mitchell, Suzanne Beaman and Tabithia Thomas.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from May 7 to May 8, 2019