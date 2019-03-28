Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
David Carr
November 1, 1966-
March 15, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- David Burr Carr, age 52, died unexpectedly March 15, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia.
David is survived by his sons, Benjamin Carr and Sackett Carr of Columbus, Georgia, his parents James and Arlene Carr of Weddington, North Carolina, sisters Christine Ketcham Accorsi of Byron Center, Michigan and Paula Carr Peterman of Mint Hill, North Carolina, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces , nephews and cousins.
David was born on November 1, 1966 in Ednicott, New York. David's family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 1978. David graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1985, and North Carolina State University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management. While at NCSU he was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
David's grandfather, George Burr, had a long and successful career in the insurance industry and David decided to pursue this career after graduation. He worked for several insurance companies (Northwestern, First Union and Transamerica) early in his career. David then made a significant career change and accepted a position with Blue Star Communications and was later asked to open a new sales office in Columbus, Georgia, and he moved to Columbus with his family in 2000. After several years, he decided to get back into the insurance field and acquired an Allstate Insurance Agency in the Columbus area. After a successful career with Allstate, he made another career change and established a home-based Affiliate Marketing business that he pursued until his death.
David was an avid sports fan and an accomplished athlete - he never met a sport he did not enjoy. His sons shared his passion with David and he spent countless hours teaching/tutoring his sons at an early age in every sport that they were interested in. he also served as a coach in the Columbus Peach LIttle League that his boys participated in for several years. As his boys grew older, their interest turned to golf and this sport was one of David's specialties.
He spent countless hours working with them and took them to many junior golf tournaments to further develop their golf skills. As a result of David's efforts, both of his sons have become excellent golfers - Ben is on scholarship at Georgia Southern University and Sackett is playing for the Columbus High School defending Georgia State Champion golf team. Both Ben and Sackett were members of last year's State Championship team.
David was a loving father and was so proud of his sons. David's legacy is evidenced by what outstanding your men that his sons have become. David will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of David's Life was held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia, officiated by The Reverend Shane Green. No formal services are planned in Weddington, North Carolina.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019
