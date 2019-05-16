David Charles

Brescia, Sr.

October 15, 1952 -

May 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- David Charles Brescia. Sr., 66, of Grant, AL, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.

David was born October 15, 1952 in Columbus, GA, son of Claudia Brescia and the late Billy Brescia.

He attended public school in Columbus and graduated from Hardaway High School. David attended Alex City Junior College on a golf scholarship and attended The University of Georgia. Following college he served as the Golf Pro at The Landings at Ft. Meyers. David also was a successful business owner in the Heating and air Business.

David loved the outdoors. His passions included playing golf, sail boating and cooking. But, most of all, David loved his family. David was also lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Columbus.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jacob Huffstutler and a brother, Bill Brescia.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Brescia; daughter, Becca Brescia; son, David Brescia, Jr.; grandchildren; Conner Dobbins, Tatum Dobbins, Adriann Dobbins, Betsy Brescia and Benjamin Brescia; great grandchild, Kayden Dobbins; mother, Claudia Brescia; sister, Becky Johnson and her husband, Joe; nephews, Jody Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Mark Johnson and his wife, Amy; great nephews, Will Johnson, Chase Johnson and Turner Johnson; great niece, Emma Johnson; numerous cousins and other family members.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus at 2:00 pm with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of David to First Baptist Church, 212 12th Street, Columbus, GA, 31901.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 16, 2019