David Dale Mann, Sr.
October 3, 2020 - November 17, 2020
Manchester, Georgia - David Dale Mann, Sr., 81, of Manchester, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Greenhouse at Calvary in Columbus, GA. Due to the Covid Pandemic the family has chosen to have The Rev. Royce Railey to conduct a private graveside service at Meriwether Memory Gardens; however, the family looks forward to planning a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church of Manchester in the future.
Mr. Mann was born Oct. 3, 1939 in Tallassee, AL, the son of the late Arthur Eula Mann and Sarah Clara Thomas. A 1960 graduate of Auburn University, he was a member of the marching band and played bass trombone with the Auburn Knights. He was a music teacher and band director in the Meriwether County School System for 30 years, and a church choir director for 50 years at the First United Methodist Church of Manchester, influencing four generations of young people and church members throughout his life-long career in music. He also played bass guitar and bass trumbone with the Columbus Cavaliers Dance Orchestra for 47 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife JoAnn Wheeler Mann and brother Arthur Austin Mann.
He is survived by his children: David and Kyle Caldwell Mann of Jonesboro, GA, Linda Kimberly Mann Railey and Lee Royce Railey, Jr. of Cataula, GA, and Mark and Autumn Murphy Mann of Columbus; his grandchildren: Amory Dale Mann Burdett and Blake Burdett, Chelsea Lanier Mann Adams and Jesse Adams, Justin Shane Mann, Joanna Hartley Railey, Hannah-Grace Caldwell Mann, Holly Savannah Mann, Lee-Royce Mann Railey, and Annalee Lanier Railey; and his great grandchildren: Noelle Kyleigh Burdett, McKenna-Kate Daley Burdett, and Raelyn Joy Adams.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Mann may be made to GoFish Ministries, 664Holland Road, Cataula, GA 31804 or www.gofishoutdoorministries.com
