David Daniel
Fields
November 15, 1927-
December 5, 2019
Smiths, AL- David Daniel Fields, 92, of Smiths, AL died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Steve Vann and Dr. Don Wilhite officiating. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Fields was born November 15, 1927 in Headland, AL son of the late Marion William and Jennie E. Fields. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and later owned his own construction company. He was a Deacon and member of Geneva Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Faye Fields, son, David Wayne Fields and brother, Loyd E. Fields.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia A. Fields of Smiths, AL, daughter, Sheila Judah (David) of Phenix City, AL, brother, Terry Fields (Dianne) of Midland, GA, grandchildren, Tiffany Shiver (Tim) and Jenifer Marinello, great-grandchildren, Madison Shiver, MacKenzie Shiver and Bradley Glover, five nieces, and good friends, John Cameron Tabler and Shirley Marshall.
