Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Daniel Fields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Daniel Fields Obituary
David Daniel
Fields
November 15, 1927-
December 5, 2019
Smiths, AL- David Daniel Fields, 92, of Smiths, AL died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Steve Vann and Dr. Don Wilhite officiating. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Fields was born November 15, 1927 in Headland, AL son of the late Marion William and Jennie E. Fields. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and later owned his own construction company. He was a Deacon and member of Geneva Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Faye Fields, son, David Wayne Fields and brother, Loyd E. Fields.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia A. Fields of Smiths, AL, daughter, Sheila Judah (David) of Phenix City, AL, brother, Terry Fields (Dianne) of Midland, GA, grandchildren, Tiffany Shiver (Tim) and Jenifer Marinello, great-grandchildren, Madison Shiver, MacKenzie Shiver and Bradley Glover, five nieces, and good friends, John Cameron Tabler and Shirley Marshall.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -