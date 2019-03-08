Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Botanical Gardens
3603 Weems Rd.
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pendleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edward Pendleton


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Edward Pendleton Obituary
David Edward
Pendleton
May 4, 1943-
March 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- David Edward Pendleton, 75, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Come share your fond memories of David on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Botanical Gardens 3603 Weems Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mr. Pendleton was born May 4, 1943 in Lynn, MA son of the late Joseph and Helen O'Brien Pendleton. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, professor at Columbus College and later retired from TSYS. Always an educator at heart, Dave had a passion for learning and sharing his wisdom in his own unique and witty style. His favorite pastime was golf. He also enjoyed playing racquetball, cards and chess. He loved spending time with his family and taking full advantage of any opportunity to make someone laugh.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pendleton.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Holly Henderson Pendleton of Columbus, GA, daughters, Jennifer Moulton (David) of Plymouth, MA and Alix Toelle (Ben) of Columbus, GA, sons, Joe Pendleton (Dee) of South Paris, ME and Nolan Pendleton (Kelly) of Fortson, GA, sisters, Ann Marie Waite (Skip) of Rockport, MA and JoAnne Pendleton of Swapscott, MA, and 8 grandchildren, Curtis and Victoria Pendleton, Nathan and Eliegh Moulton, Oliver, Evie and Mac Pendleton and Emme Claire Toelle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice House 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com or Van Andel Institute for Parkinson's Research https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/purplecommunityteamhope2019chicagomarathon/kellypendleton1
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now