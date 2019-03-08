David Edward

Pendleton

May 4, 1943-

March 6, 2019

Columbus, GA- David Edward Pendleton, 75, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Come share your fond memories of David on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Botanical Gardens 3603 Weems Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mr. Pendleton was born May 4, 1943 in Lynn, MA son of the late Joseph and Helen O'Brien Pendleton. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, professor at Columbus College and later retired from TSYS. Always an educator at heart, Dave had a passion for learning and sharing his wisdom in his own unique and witty style. His favorite pastime was golf. He also enjoyed playing racquetball, cards and chess. He loved spending time with his family and taking full advantage of any opportunity to make someone laugh.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pendleton.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Holly Henderson Pendleton of Columbus, GA, daughters, Jennifer Moulton (David) of Plymouth, MA and Alix Toelle (Ben) of Columbus, GA, sons, Joe Pendleton (Dee) of South Paris, ME and Nolan Pendleton (Kelly) of Fortson, GA, sisters, Ann Marie Waite (Skip) of Rockport, MA and JoAnne Pendleton of Swapscott, MA, and 8 grandchildren, Curtis and Victoria Pendleton, Nathan and Eliegh Moulton, Oliver, Evie and Mac Pendleton and Emme Claire Toelle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice House 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com or Van Andel Institute for Parkinson's Research https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/purplecommunityteamhope2019chicagomarathon/kellypendleton1

