David Fletcher Weaver
1986 - 2020
David Fletcher
Weaver
August 24, 1986-
August 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- David Fletcher Weaver, 34, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. David was born August 24, 1986, in Columbus, Georgia; son of Jeff and Cynthia Pinson Weaver of Phenix City, Alabama. David was a graduate of Central High School in Phenix City and a graduate of Columbus State University. He has spent many years as a gymnastics coach at Gymnastics Unlimited and was employed with Vertigo Fusion Kitchen in Columbus, GA. He was Christian by faith.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife, Robyn Lea Weaver; sister, Melissa Clark (Ryan) and their children, Katy and John Henry; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current pandemic, the family will hold a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Chattahoochee Valley Down Syndrome Association, Box 214, Columbus GA 31902.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
