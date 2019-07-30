|
|
David Lee
Ashmore
August 1, 1937-
July 27, 2019
Phenix City, AL- David Lee Ashmore, 81 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Ashmore was born August 1, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia; son of the late Claude J. and Sadie Griffin Ashmore. He was a self-employed contractor. He had a passion for dancing and was a member of the Shaggers and the Bi City Boppers Clubs.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Ashmore of Phenix City, AL, son, David Ashmore, Jr., daughters, Linda Newman and her family, Junita Guthrie and brothers, Jimmy Ashmore (Carol) and Tilly Ashmore.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 30, 2019