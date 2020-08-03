1/1
David Lee Flagg
1949 - 2020
Hartwell, Georgia - Mr. David Lee Flagg, 71, formerly of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Hartwell, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon EST, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Alfred Bunkley, officiating. A public visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Mr. David(Rabbit) Lee Flagg was born February 10, 1949 in Seale, Al to Reverend J. C. Flagg and the the late Vivian C. Flagg. He was a 1967 graduate of Spencer High School and was employed at Fieldcrest Cannon Textile Mill for over 30 years and retired from Spring Textile Mill. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Flagg; father Revered J.C. Flagg; one son, David (Shalonda) Flagg of Texas; one step daughter, Monica (Gollieus) Torbert of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Minister Dorothy Anderson of Springlake, NC; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
August 2, 2020
Thaddeus Turner
Neighbor
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Queen Spivey
Acquaintance
