David Lee
Flagg
February 10, 1949 -
July 26, 2020
Hartwell, Georgia - Mr. David Lee Flagg, 71, formerly of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Hartwell, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon EST, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Alfred Bunkley, officiating. A public visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Mr. David(Rabbit) Lee Flagg was born February 10, 1949 in Seale, Al to Reverend J. C. Flagg and the the late Vivian C. Flagg. He was a 1967 graduate of Spencer High School and was employed at Fieldcrest Cannon Textile Mill for over 30 years and retired from Spring Textile Mill. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Flagg; father Revered J.C. Flagg; one son, David (Shalonda) Flagg of Texas; one step daughter, Monica (Gollieus) Torbert of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Minister Dorothy Anderson of Springlake, NC; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
