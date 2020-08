David LeeFlaggFebruary 10, 1949 -July 26, 2020Hartwell, Georgia - Mr. David Lee Flagg, 71, formerly of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Hartwell, GA.Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon EST, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Alfred Bunkley, officiating. A public visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home.Mr. David(Rabbit) Lee Flagg was born February 10, 1949 in Seale, Al to Reverend J. C. Flagg and the the late Vivian C. Flagg. He was a 1967 graduate of Spencer High School and was employed at Fieldcrest Cannon Textile Mill for over 30 years and retired from Spring Textile Mill. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Columbus, GA.Survivors include his wife, Linda Flagg; father Revered J.C. Flagg; one son, David (Shalonda) Flagg of Texas; one step daughter, Monica (Gollieus) Torbert of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Minister Dorothy Anderson of Springlake, NC; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.