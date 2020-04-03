Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
David Lee Griffin Jr.


1948 - 2020
David Lee Griffin Jr. Obituary
David Lee
Griffin
March 1, 1948-
March 31, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. David Lee Griffin, 72, of Columbus, Georgia died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Columbus Hospice.
Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Dr. Xavier McCaskey will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Griffin was born March 1, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia the son of the late David L. and Princella Smith Griffin. He was a self-employed master brickmason and was an employee of Allied Van Lines.
Survivors include: six sons, Antonio Bolden, Desimond (Cynthia) Mabry, Juan Gardner, Christopher Griffin, De'Angelo Meadows, and Billy (Joanne) Bowden; three daughters, Cherie (Yolanda) Bolden, Tiana (Nicholas) Schley and Arlen (Mack) Robinson; five brothers, Moses Smith, Eddie Griffin, Gary Griffin, Otis McClendon and David Wiggins; four sisters, Johnnie Mae Griffin, Lena Edwards, Rose Wiggins and Shelia Wiggins; thirty grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2020
