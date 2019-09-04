|
David Leon
Tibbitt
February 24, 1943-
August 26, 2019
Layton, Utah- David Leon Tibbitt, 76, of Layton Utah, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug 26, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cascade Hills Church. A private Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, Columbus.
Born in Columbus, Ga. February 24, 1943, to the late Jessie Leon Tibbitt and Bloncile Clark Tibbitt. He joined The United State Air Force soon after graduation from Jordan High School in 1961. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.
David worked for Fairchild Industries, The Ball Corporation, Lockheed Martin and Northrup/Grumman eventually becoming arguably the foremost expert on electronic systems for the A-10 Warthog airplane.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth McCormick Tibbitt; his daughter Heather Spencer and her husband John; Son Brian Tibbitt and his wife Danielle; 7 Grand Children, Kaitlyn Martinez and her husband Luis, Kelsey, Judson, Juliana and Melodie Spencer; Riley and Nathan Tibbitt; and two great grandchildren, Remington and Bison. A brother, Howard Tibbitt and his wife Barbara, a sister, Martha Hill and her husband Mike and many nephews and nieces, also survives him.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019