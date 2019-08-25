|
|
David M.
Patterson
July 19, 1959-
August 22, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- David McKinnie Patterson passed away peacefully at his Phenix City, Alabama home early Thursday morning on August 22, 2019 at the age of 60.
The family will receive friends and those offering condolences at Striffler Hamby in Phenix City on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Graveside services are scheduled on Monday August 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Bubba Copeland officiating.
David is survived by his mother Avonell Patterson of Phenix City; daughter Danielle Patterson-Varner (Stacy) of Fortson, Georgia; daughter, Daleigh Patterson Carroll (Tye) of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; son Matthew Davis Patterson of Phenix City, Alabama; grandchildren Rylee and Emilee Carroll of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; Breanna Cameron of Phenix City, Alabama, Colby Patterson (mother, Krystal Fairall) of Phenix City, Alabama; sister, Dinell P. McConnell (Herb) of Phenix City, Alabama; sister, Debra F. Patterson of Phenix City, Alabama; his special niece Dawn Waters Farrow (Skip) of Columbus, Georgia as well as several other beloved nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his father, Earl Davis Patterson of Phenix City, Alabama; brother, Earl Dennis Patterson of Phenix City, Alabama; daughter, Deanna P. Cameron of Phenix City, Alabama; son, Chad Patterson of Phenix City, Alabama.
David was born to Earl Davis and Avonell F. Patterson on July 19, 1959 in Phenix City, Alabama where he also grew up. He worked for Parkhill Cemetery as the Operations Manager for 15 years.
His family remembers him as a loving, kind man with a warm smile who treasured a good joke and relished in making people laugh. He was a huge Auburn football fan and tremendously enjoyed a first-rate tailgate party. He was particularly fond of taking his children on excursions to his beloved Brave's baseball games. One of David's greatest pleasures in life was a good day in the garden communing with all that grows. He is dearly missed.
Condolences may be offered at www.shphenixcity.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019