David Mark

McKeel

November 21, 1962-

February 15, 2019

Box Springs, GA- David Mark McKeel, 56, of Box Springs, GA, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, GA. A graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 beginning at 12:30 p.m. (EST) with Pastor Jonathan McNeese officiating. The interment will occur directly after the service. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home at 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (EST).

David was born on November 21, 1962 in Columbus, GA to John Charles McKeel Sr., and Kitty Joan Forrest McKeel.

David loved working with his hands as a sheet metal Journeyman and was a dedicated and faithful member of Local Union 85. He was a selfless man, spending countless hours with his loving family. He loved being outdoors, and was well known for his cooking skills, known by his family and friends as a grillmaster.

Other than his father, Mr. McKeel is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Lynne Walker.

Survivors include his mother, Kitty Joan Forrest McKeel of Columbus, GA;loving and devoted fiancée of 8 years, Patricia "Pat" Eyler; mother of his daughters, Lydia Baird McKeel; daughters Amber McKeel Pratt (Cory) of Roswell, GA, and Christina McKeel of Columbus, GA; brother, John Charles McKeel Jr. (Karen) of Box Springs, GA; sisters Melonie Bailey (Donnie) of Waverly Hall, GA, and Kitty Joandra McKelvey (Richard) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren Bryce David McKeel, Brayden Mark McKeel, and Lucas Charles Pratt; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

David was a loving and giving man who will forever be in our hearts.