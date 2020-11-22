1/1
David Serrato
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Serrato
July 31, 1958 - November 5, 2020
Atlanta, Georgia - David Roy Serrato, passed away on November 5th, 2020 at the age of 62. David was born in Columbus Georgia in 1958 to Margaret Strickland Serrato and Jose Carlos Serrato, Jr. David graduated from Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, and earned a BS in Geology from Georgia State University and an BS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California.
David was happy, warm and witty. He loved nature, boating, and scuba diving. In addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews, David will be greatly missed by his siblings Joseph, Daniel, Margaret, Virginia Serrato Johnston (Warwick), Benjamin (Stacie), Anita Serrato Dourron (Edward), and his former wife Ann Bell Serrato.
Following David's wishes, his ashes will become part of the coral reef.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leaf Cremation
4325 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
(678) 398-9266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 16, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your brother! I had the privilege to meet him briefly when he was in Atlanta for treatment. He certainly had the clever Serrato wit!

We know many are hurting deeply at this time and our prayers go out to his entire circle of family and friends.

The Fristoe Family
Katherine Fristoe
Friend
November 13, 2020
I have fond memories of David at their childhood home on Edgewood when I would spend the night with Margaret. Also, sharing a good red wine and tall tales by a campfire down by our lake. The world is now a bit more dim. Rest In Peace.
Laura Woodruff
Friend
November 12, 2020
As Maid of Honor at David and Ann’s wedding, I wished them both all the happiness the world had to offer for their future.
I didn’t have the opportunity to get to know David very well over the years, but I certainly wish him and his family members all the peace and comfort the world and beyond has to offer.
My deepest sympathies to all those he touched during his life and please know that my sincere thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debbi Long and Jeff Primm
Friend
November 12, 2020
One of the nicest people I ever met. David always had a story to tell, I will miss those stories!
Becky Adams Weaver
Friend
November 11, 2020
I didn't get to meet my cousin and I am so sorry it didn’t happen. I too am a Geologist and I think we would have had much to discuss. My interest is in aerospace and today I am working on a project to return astronauts to the Moon. I am older than David was and I wish his brothers and sisters would reach out. May God bless them as I know the loss is difficult. I send my deepest condolences and heartfelt sorrow for the loss of their family member. God bless and keep you all safe and may David rest is the nature of the sea on the coral.
BeBe Kelly-Serrato
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved