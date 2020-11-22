I didn't get to meet my cousin and I am so sorry it didn’t happen. I too am a Geologist and I think we would have had much to discuss. My interest is in aerospace and today I am working on a project to return astronauts to the Moon. I am older than David was and I wish his brothers and sisters would reach out. May God bless them as I know the loss is difficult. I send my deepest condolences and heartfelt sorrow for the loss of their family member. God bless and keep you all safe and may David rest is the nature of the sea on the coral.

BeBe Kelly-Serrato

