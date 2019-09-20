|
David
Sharpe
December 2, 1955-
September 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. David Sharpe, 63, of Phenix City, AL, passed on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Lafayette, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Phyllis Renee Toombs, officiating. Interment will follow in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Sharpe was born December 2, 1955 in Glenville, AL to the late Sylvester Sharpe and the late Annie Lee Sharpe. He accepted Christ at Lafayette Extended Care.
Survivors include his one sister Vickie L. Sharpe; two nieces, Alexis Hunter and Tanisha Sharpe; one great nephew, Chance Jenkins; son, Timothy Streeter (Baschala Worrell); four grandchildren, Cameron Thompson, Timothy Streeter, Jr., Trevon Streeter, and Timothy Davis; two aunts, Mildred Hunter and Betty Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019