Dawn
Motley
July 21, 1964-
March 28, 2019
Opelika, Alabama- Dawn Motley, 54, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST. Funeral will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Dawn was the daughter of Roger Lamar Motley, Sr. and Gussie Anne Motley; sister of the late Roger Lamar Motley, Jr. and the late Betty Motley Foshee (John); aunt of Michael Motley (Elizabeth), Amanda Sanders (Erik), and Melanie Thomas (Holt).
Dawn was the gentlest soul you could hope to meet in this world.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama is directing.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019