Dawson Graves
1961 - 2020
Dawson
Graves

August 13, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Dawson Graves
November 14, 1961 – August 13, 2020
William Dawson Graves, IV (Dawson), age 58, died quietly in his home in Columbus, Georgia.
Dawson graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 1980, where he was a gifted athlete and talented football player. He attended Auburn University where he majored in Building Science and was an active member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
After college, Dawson worked in the construction business and built his parents' beautiful home in Alexander City, giving much care to every detail. Later, Dawson moved to Columbus, Georgia where he owned and operated a moving company, Golden Transfer for 20 years. Upon purchasing Golden Transfer, Dawson redesigned the logo to represent the golden eagle mascot of his alma mater, Auburn University. War Eagle.
Dawson loved all things about food. Before retiring from Golden Transfer, he converted his entire backyard into a vegetable garden where he experimented with dozens of varieties of tomatoes and multiple other southern vegetables.
In addition to his garden and cooking, Dawson enjoyed playing bridge. He was named American Contract Bridge League's "Rookie of the Year" for the state of Georgia.
Dawson was preceded in death by his father, William Dawson Graves III, (Bill) and his mother, Martha Graves Duffee.
He is survived by his sister, Lauren Graves; brother, John Patrick Graves (Stephanie); nephew, John Patrick Graves Jr; nieces, Corley Elizabeth Graves, Katie Ann Graves; step-father, Cecil G,. Duffee Jr.; step-sisters, Linnie Duffee Dortch (Kirk), Barbara Bretz Duffee, and stepbrothers, Stevie Dufee (Julie) and Robbie Duffee.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery with Billy Coleman officiating.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Alabama mental Health Center, 2506 Lambert Drive, Opelika, Al, 36801.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Alexander City Cemetery
