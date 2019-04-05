|
|
Dea. Jerry
Bennett
August 24, 1946-
March 29, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Dea. Jerry "Choo Choo" Bennett, 72, Phenix City, AL passed Friday, March 29, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Anthony Cook, pastor and Rev. Charlie B. Bryant, Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m, EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bennett was born August 24, 1946 in Seale, AL to the late Sammie and the late Addie Bennett. He was a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church and was formerly employed with the Phenix City Board of Education.
Survivors include four daughters, Stephanie (Stevie) Robinson, Swainsboro, GA; Shawanda Thomas, Phenix City, AL; McChalla (James) Nixon, Seale, AL; and Monica Bennett, Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Minnie Walton, Phenix City, AL and Meryle Justice, Dulles, VA; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019