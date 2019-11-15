|
Dea. Johnny Lee
Wimberly
June 14, 1943-
November 11, 2019
Columbus, GA - Dea. Johnny Lee Wimberly, 76, of Columbus, GA, passed Monday, November 11, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Forrest Park Baptist Church with Pastor Donavon Coley, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Dea. Johnny Lee Wimberly was born June 14, 1943 in Opelika, AL to the late Henry Samuel Wimberly and the late Cora Allen Wimberly. He was a graduate of Wacoochie High School, a member of Forrest Park Baptist Church and was a machine operator with Field Crest Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Harris Wimberly; children, Tracy Wimberly Black (Jimmy), Patrick Wimberly, Sr. (Kimberly), and Latanya Ivory (Tyrone); three sisters, Lillian Wimberly, Lizzie Taylor and Geraldine Jackson (Felton); two brothers, Henry Lee Thomas and Samuel Wimberly (Janice); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Per the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please send all forms of condolences to Forrest Park Baptist Church 1537 Schatulga Road Columbus, GA 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2019