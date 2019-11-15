Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Forrest Park Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dea. Wimberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dea. Johnny Lee Wimberly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dea. Johnny Lee Wimberly Obituary
Dea. Johnny Lee
Wimberly
June 14, 1943-
November 11, 2019
Columbus, GA - Dea. Johnny Lee Wimberly, 76, of Columbus, GA, passed Monday, November 11, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Forrest Park Baptist Church with Pastor Donavon Coley, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Dea. Johnny Lee Wimberly was born June 14, 1943 in Opelika, AL to the late Henry Samuel Wimberly and the late Cora Allen Wimberly. He was a graduate of Wacoochie High School, a member of Forrest Park Baptist Church and was a machine operator with Field Crest Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Harris Wimberly; children, Tracy Wimberly Black (Jimmy), Patrick Wimberly, Sr. (Kimberly), and Latanya Ivory (Tyrone); three sisters, Lillian Wimberly, Lizzie Taylor and Geraldine Jackson (Felton); two brothers, Henry Lee Thomas and Samuel Wimberly (Janice); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Per the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please send all forms of condolences to Forrest Park Baptist Church 1537 Schatulga Road Columbus, GA 31907.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dea.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -