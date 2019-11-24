|
|
Deanne
Pittman
March 6, 1967-
November 19, 2019
Fairburn, GA- Deanne Pittman passed on Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019. Public viewing will held on Monday, Nov 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Twelve Disciples Baptist Church 3625 Youmans St. Celebration of Life for Deanne Pittman will held Tues Nov 26, 2019, 1 p.m. at Twelve Disciples Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. McCoy Pastor. Interment Green Acres Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Devonni Benton, Kiyon Harvey and Rayven Benton; 2 grandchildren, Zhaire Benton and Lakyzhia Miller; 2 sisters, Sheila Kitchens and Elva Lockhart;and a host of other relatives and friends.
Final arrangements entrusted to F.L. Sims Funeral Home 2969 East Point St. East Point, GA 30344 770-306-1496
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019