Debbie Fussell
Ratledge
November 1, 1956-
January 11, 2020
Upatoi, GA- Debbie (Fussell) Ratledge, 63, died January 11, 2020, at her home in Upatoi, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, Georgia 31907, on Tuesday, January21, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Debbie was born to Charlie and Bertha Whitener in Atlanta on November 1st, 1956.She was a graduate of South Girard High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Her professional life included a variety of activities. Before leaving the work force, she was an administrative assistant in an automotive parts department. In her free time, Debbie adored cooking and baking, gardening, fishing and antiquing. She was a loving grandmother and a devoted mother to her precious fur babies, Sue Sue, Sadie and Stella.
At the time of her death, she had been married to Christopher Ratledge of Upatoi for 13 years.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by two sons, Richard Douglas Fussell (Emily) of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Mike Daniel Fussell of Columbus, Georgia; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Taylor Fussell and Aiden Douglas Fussell, both of Panama City Beach; a sister, Brenda Macon (Carl) of Senoia, Georgia and one brother, Tommy Whitener (Nancy) of Fayetteville, Georgia.
Floral tributes will be gratefully accepted, or contributions may be made to PAWS Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, Georgia, 31909, in Debbie's honor. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 19, 2020