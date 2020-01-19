Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Ratledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Fussell Ratledge


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Fussell Ratledge Obituary
Debbie Fussell
Ratledge
November 1, 1956-
January 11, 2020
Upatoi, GA- Debbie (Fussell) Ratledge, 63, died January 11, 2020, at her home in Upatoi, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, Georgia 31907, on Tuesday, January21, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Debbie was born to Charlie and Bertha Whitener in Atlanta on November 1st, 1956.She was a graduate of South Girard High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Her professional life included a variety of activities. Before leaving the work force, she was an administrative assistant in an automotive parts department. In her free time, Debbie adored cooking and baking, gardening, fishing and antiquing. She was a loving grandmother and a devoted mother to her precious fur babies, Sue Sue, Sadie and Stella.
At the time of her death, she had been married to Christopher Ratledge of Upatoi for 13 years.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by two sons, Richard Douglas Fussell (Emily) of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Mike Daniel Fussell of Columbus, Georgia; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Taylor Fussell and Aiden Douglas Fussell, both of Panama City Beach; a sister, Brenda Macon (Carl) of Senoia, Georgia and one brother, Tommy Whitener (Nancy) of Fayetteville, Georgia.
Floral tributes will be gratefully accepted, or contributions may be made to PAWS Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, Georgia, 31909, in Debbie's honor. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -