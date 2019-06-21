|
Missionary Debbie R.
Brooks
November 30, 1957-
June 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Missionary Debbie Richardson Brooks, 61, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, June 17, 2019 in Thomaston, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bishop Robert Williams, officiating. Visitation is Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Missionary Brooks was born November 30, 1957 in Cottonton, AL to the late Pelmon Richardson and the late Abe Richardson, Jr. She was a 1975 graduate of Columbus High School and she attended Columbus Technical College and Wallace Community College. She was a Minister of the Gospel and did Missionary work in Slocumb, AL.
Her survivors include her brothers, James Pinkins and William Richardson, Sr.; sisters, Ida (Robert) Williams, Sr. and Janice (Donald) Donahue; sister in love, W. Louise Richardson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 21, 2019