Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA
Deborah Cassandra Thompson


1950 - 2019
Deborah Cassandra Thompson Obituary
Deborah Cassandra
Thompson
December 5, 1950-
July 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Deborah Cassandra Thompson, 68, of Columbus passed on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Memorial service for Mrs. Thompson will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. located at 927 - 5th Avenue. Rev. Dr. Ralph Huling will be officiating and Minister Aaron L. Love will deliver the eulogy.
Mrs. Deborah Cassandra Thompson, affectionately known as "Deb", was born on December 5, 1950 to the late Obediah Arnold and Gloria Cook in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a 1968 graduate of Stone High School in Melbourne, Florida and was a retired entrepreneur. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Moses Thompson, Jr. and one brother, Obediah Arnold II.
She is survived by two daughters, Renea Thompson-Griffin (Darrell), Jacksonville, FL. and Carlas Paige (Ronnie), Oxford, MS; siblings: Bernard Powell (Donna), Moreno Valley, CA, Gloria Jean Johnson, Bladensburg, MD, Shirley Shackelford (Robert), Sherman Oaks, CA, Vincent Arnold (Dianne), Jacksonville, FL, Janis Frierson, Los Angeles, CA, Fredrick Massey, Melbourne, FL, Joanne Holmes (Raney), Columbia, MO, Jacquelin Byrd, Dannette Love (Aaron) of Ellerslie, GA, Dannice Arnold, Columbus, Daryl Byrd Sr. (LaToyia), Columbus; two grandchildren, Rocci Ozan Sr. (Amanda) and Cameron Ozan both of Jacksonville, FL; one great grandson, Rocci Ozan Jr; and a multitude of nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019
