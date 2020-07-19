Debra Diane
Densmore
August 29, 1951-
July 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Debra Diane Densmore 68, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing will be in effort. Those unable to attend the service may view the service live thru our Facebook page @mcmullenfuneralhome
Mrs. Densmore was born August 29, 1951 in Selma, Alabama daughter of the late Manly Conray and Ruby Jeanette Buxton. She retired after 18 years from the Columbus Consolidated Government as Manager of the Adult Probation. She was a member of Ashbury United Methodist Church and was a talented crafter. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, singing, painting and all things Disney.
Survivors include her husband Robert Densmore; daughters, Amanda Sutherland (Ben) and Sarah McLendon (John) all of Columbus, GA; brothers, Donald Buxton (Sherry) of Orlando, FL; Kenneth Buxton (Marlie) of Hilton Head, S.C. and her granddaughter, Abby Southerland of Columbus, GA.
