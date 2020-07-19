1/
Debra Diane Densmore
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Diane
Densmore
August 29, 1951-
July 15, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Debra Diane Densmore 68, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing will be in effort. Those unable to attend the service may view the service live thru our Facebook page @mcmullenfuneralhome
Mrs. Densmore was born August 29, 1951 in Selma, Alabama daughter of the late Manly Conray and Ruby Jeanette Buxton. She retired after 18 years from the Columbus Consolidated Government as Manager of the Adult Probation. She was a member of Ashbury United Methodist Church and was a talented crafter. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, singing, painting and all things Disney.
Survivors include her husband Robert Densmore; daughters, Amanda Sutherland (Ben) and Sarah McLendon (John) all of Columbus, GA; brothers, Donald Buxton (Sherry) of Orlando, FL; Kenneth Buxton (Marlie) of Hilton Head, S.C. and her granddaughter, Abby Southerland of Columbus, GA.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved