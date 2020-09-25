Debra
Simmons
September 30, 1961-
September 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Debra Simmons, 58, of Columbus GA passed Friday, September 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Raymond Cochran, Pastor. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Debra Simmons was born September 30, 1961 in Phenix City, AL to the late Crawford Trotman, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Hunter Trotman.
She was employed by Schuster Enterprises for over 30 years.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford Simmons, Sr. of Columbus, GA; three children, Mary (Michael) Ramsey, Kimberly (William) Vesga, and Clifford Simmons, Jr., all of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Crawford Trotman, Rodney (Tina) Trotman, both of Columbus, GA, and Bobby (Gail) Trotman of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Alice(Amos) Brooks of Indianapolis, IN; one grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.