Debra Sue
Williams
August 8, 1958-
November 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Debra Sue Williams, 61, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home Chapel located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus. Elder Edward Dubose will be officiating.
Ms. Williams was born on August 8, 1958 to Mrs. Ola Mae Marion in Columbus, Georgia and was a member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Baker High School and worked as a caterer for over ten years at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Mrs. Ola Mae Marion; one daughter, Ms. Victoria Williams Dial, Atlanta; one brother, Mr. Tony Adams, Columbus; three grandchildren, a devoted friend and special companion, Mr. Donald Jones, Columbus and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019