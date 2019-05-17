Deedra

LaBrosse



May 9, 2019,

Hattisburg, MS- Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Willow Point Church, 7 Canaan Lane, Hattiesburg, MS 39402, for Mrs. Deedra Jane LaBrosse, age 59, who passed peacefully in her home in Hattiesburg, MS on May 9, 2019, after a war with pancreatic cancer. Speakers will be Pastor Jim Burnett, Darlene Jacobs, Brandon LaBrosse, Chuck LaBrosse and Julie Keane. A reception will follow after the services at the family home

Mrs. LaBrosse is predeceased by her father, Doug; and survived by her husband, of 29 years, Rodney; sons, Rodney, Jr. and Brandon; mother, Janine; sisters, Donna, Cherie, Daleene, as well as three grandchildren.

At the age of 29 she met her other half in Chalmette, LA. Deedra and Rodney began their life's journey together, headed west, including a marriage on September 2nd, 1989. Deedra was a mother, housewife, gardener, and designer. She will be remembered as fiercely protective of those she loved and deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Asbury foundation of Hattiesburg (www.asburyfoundationofhattiesburg.com) are appreciated.

Jones and Son Funeral Home in Hattiesburg Is in charge of arrangements.

