|
|
Delma
Rogers
March 17, 1951-
August 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Delma Roger, 68, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, September 27, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Pastor Benjamin McGruder, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Rogers was born March 17, 1951 in Seale, AL to the late Cora Lee Perry. She was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Careplus Health Care.
Survivors include her husband, Carlos Glascow; three daughters, Laverne Williams, LaRhonda Nolan, and Angela Anderson; one son, Markeyon Rogers; one brother, Billy Tate; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three aunts; one uncle; two nieces; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019