1/1
Delores D. Davis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores D.
Davis
February 7, 1930-
August 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Delores Dell Davis, 90, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, August 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charlie L. Sanders, Jr., officiating. Visitation is Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Davis was born Feb. 7, 1930 in Phenix City, AL to the late Elizabeth Colston Van Buren-Smith and the late Lawson Van Buren. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL.
Her survivors include two daughters, Patsy (Bill) and Lynda Davis both of Phenix City, AL; four sisters, Marion Ellis, New York, Muriel Battle and Sarah (John L.) Lipscomb both of Phenix City, AL and Ruth Williams, Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, Rudolph Van Buren, Phenix City, AL and Jackie Smith of Cincinnati, OH; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of other relatives, friends and god-daughter Jean Bush, Jacksonville, FL.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
God has seen it in His infinite wisdom to bring you home to further serve Him in heaven as you did serve Him on earth. Although our hearts are less full of joy with you no longer here, we are also grateful and that you and your tall giant of a son, Michael are together once more. The boys and I miss you both. Rest well Mrs. Davis. You have been a loyal servant of the Lord. Lovingly, Jana and the boys (Sean Mychal and Kristopher Chance Davis)
Jana Lampkin-Davis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved