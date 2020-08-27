Delores D.
Davis
February 7, 1930-
August 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Delores Dell Davis, 90, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, August 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charlie L. Sanders, Jr., officiating. Visitation is Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Davis was born Feb. 7, 1930 in Phenix City, AL to the late Elizabeth Colston Van Buren-Smith and the late Lawson Van Buren. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL.
Her survivors include two daughters, Patsy (Bill) and Lynda Davis both of Phenix City, AL; four sisters, Marion Ellis, New York, Muriel Battle and Sarah (John L.) Lipscomb both of Phenix City, AL and Ruth Williams, Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, Rudolph Van Buren, Phenix City, AL and Jackie Smith of Cincinnati, OH; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of other relatives, friends and god-daughter Jean Bush, Jacksonville, FL.
