God has seen it in His infinite wisdom to bring you home to further serve Him in heaven as you did serve Him on earth. Although our hearts are less full of joy with you no longer here, we are also grateful and that you and your tall giant of a son, Michael are together once more. The boys and I miss you both. Rest well Mrs. Davis. You have been a loyal servant of the Lord. Lovingly, Jana and the boys (Sean Mychal and Kristopher Chance Davis)

Jana Lampkin-Davis

Family