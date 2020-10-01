1/1
Deloris Moffett
Deloris
Moffett
February 8, 1970-
September 28, 2020
Salem, AL- Deloris Moffett, 50, of Salem, AL passed on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Canaan A.M.E. Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Mattie Edwards, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Moffett was born February 8, 1970 to Jammie Nell Mitchell and the late Joe Lewis. She was a 1988 graduate of Chavala High School; served in the US Army; was a member of Canaan A.M.E. Church and was formerly employed with Flowers Bakery.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Moffett; mother, Jammie Nell Mitchell; nine brothers, Robert (Jackie) Mitchell, Eddie (Morocka) Mitchell, Joseph (Denese) Mitchell, Larry Mitchell, Jerome Mitchell, Anthony (Angela) Mitchell all of Phenix City, AL, Tyrone Mitchell of Carrollton, GA, Kalvin Mitchell, Reginald (Jacinto) Mitchell both of Columbus, GA; six sisters, Mary (Curtis) Fears, Joyce (Calvin) Sanders both of Opelika, AL, Michelle (Wendell) Lyles, Ruby Mitchell, Denise Mitchell, Twanda Mitchell all of Phenix City, AL and host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
