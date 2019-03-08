|
Delvin M.
Perry
January 18, 1978-
March 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Delvin Miguel Perry aka "Slick", 41, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Erbie Crowell, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Perry was born January 18, 1978 in Columbus, GA to Mable Perry and the late James Perry. He was educated at Carver High School and was employed at Young Oriental Grocery, "The Shop".
Survivors include his mother, Mable Perry; one daughter, Devina Perry; one son, Elijah Hardaway; three brothers, James Perry, Jr., Walter (Terra) Booth and Cedric (Symantha) Douglas; one sister, Monica Adams; a special cousin (like a brother) Roderick Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019