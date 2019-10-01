|
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, the world lost Denise Matthews Knighton, 56, of Cusseta, GA. Denise was a devoted spouse, treasured Nana and mom, steadfast sister, and unendingly loyal and gracious friend to many. She is survived by her wife, Tracey Knighton of Cusseta, her two granddaughters, Kate Elisabeth Tanis and Elliot Claire Tanis of Brookhaven, GA, her daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha Matthews Tanis and James Tanis of Brookhaven, GA, and her brother, Ricky Renn, of Columbus, GA. Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia C. Maynard, also of Columbus. Denise was a fierce supporter of several causes, including the American Red Cross, for which she was a regular longterm volunteer. Her family asks that anyone looking to support them please consider making a contribution to the American Red Cross in her memory. Denise's life touched many, and her strong spirit will be carried in many hearts and minds.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019