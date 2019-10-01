Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Knighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Knighton


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Knighton Obituary
Denise
Knighton
August 11, 1963-
September 28,2019
Cusseta , Ga-
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, the world lost Denise Matthews Knighton, 56, of Cusseta, GA. Denise was a devoted spouse, treasured Nana and mom, steadfast sister, and unendingly loyal and gracious friend to many. She is survived by her wife, Tracey Knighton of Cusseta, her two granddaughters, Kate Elisabeth Tanis and Elliot Claire Tanis of Brookhaven, GA, her daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha Matthews Tanis and James Tanis of Brookhaven, GA, and her brother, Ricky Renn, of Columbus, GA. Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia C. Maynard, also of Columbus. Denise was a fierce supporter of several causes, including the American Red Cross, for which she was a regular longterm volunteer. Her family asks that anyone looking to support them please consider making a contribution to the American Red Cross in her memory. Denise's life touched many, and her strong spirit will be carried in many hearts and minds.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.