Dennis A.

Neal, Sr.

September 2, 1949-

February 21, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Dennis A. Neal, Sr. passed away on February 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 24, at Bethesda Baptist Church, 3830 GA HWY 85, Ellerslie, GA, with visitation to begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the 3:00 p.m. services led by Rev. David Helms. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and the 1970 Columbus College baseball team and coaches.

Dennis was born in Baton Rouge, LA on September 2, 1949 to the late Henry K. and Hazel B. Neal. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1967, where he played in the band and also on the highly successful baseball teams. He attended Columbus College, and was part of the outstanding baseball teams under the leadership of Coach Charles Ragsdale, who became a friend and mentor to the players. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie, where he served by teaching Bible studies and singing in the choir.

Throughout the years, Dennis was involved in many local businesses. He preferred working outside, and for more than 20 years, he owned a service that provided auto accessories and services to local car dealerships. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and baseball. He was honored by CSU in 2017 as an Outstanding Alumni for his work with a charity golf event called the "Charles Ragsdale Tee It Up for Teammates", which honored one of their teammates who struggled with health issues.

Dennis is survived by his son, Alan, (Shelly), daughter, Fletcher, granddaughters, Rylee and Lily, brother, Marin Neal (Charlotte) of Brunswick, GA and sister, Vicki Helms (David), 4 nephews and a niece.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to Tee It Up For Teammates to enable this organization's ongoing commitment to helping Columbus State University baseball players with health difficulties. (3025 University Ave. Suite B2, Columbus, GA 31907)

Assisting the family with arrangements is Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Pkwy, Suite A, Columbus, Georgia, 31909 706-577-0055. Online condolences may be offered at www.georgiacremation.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary