Dennis Earl
Register
October 19, 1954-
August 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dennis Earl Register, 65, of Columbus, GA, passed away peacefully at 8:33 pm on August 4, 2020.
Because of the current Covid 19 pandemic, the family will receive friends at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020. The family requests guests driving through the Porte cache of the funeral home to greet them and offer condolences to limit exposure. A private family graveside will follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
Dennis was a passionate teacher and coach in Muscogee County as well as an ardent Auburn fan. He was born in 1954 at Fort Benning, and he lived in Columbus for almost all of his life.
Dennis influenced so many lives through his years of service as a teacher and coach. His family grieves but finds comfort in the far-reaching, positive impacts of his life. Dennis's legacy continues through not only his family who treasured him, but also his players and students, whose lives are better because of him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clara and Earl Register.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darlene Register; his sons, Chris Register (Annie) and Steven Register (Beth); and his five adoring, devoted grandchildren, Jackson, Cameron, McKinsie, Blakely, and Brooks. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Cooper (Jim), and her son, John.
Online condolences for the Register family may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com