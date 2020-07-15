1/1
Deondray Williams
1993 - 2020
Deondray
Williams
September 18, 1993 -
July 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Deondray L. Williams, 26, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. EST, Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Min. Anthoneria Taylor, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Deondray L. Williams was born September 18, 1993 in Phenix City, AL to Judy Ann Williams and Otis Lamar Deloney. He was a member of Nichols Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Ann Williams; father, Otis Lamar Deloney (Sonia); son, Isaiah Lamar Williams; mother of his son and Goddaughter, Candace Colson; Goddaughter, Mariah; three brothers, Damion Terrell Williams (Sherika), Deontray Lamar Williams (Alexis) and Terrell Edmonds (Markeashia) and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
03:30 PM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
