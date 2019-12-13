|
|
Derrell
Palmer
September 26, 1960-
December 9, 2019
Phenix City , Alabama - Derrell Palmer, 59, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away at his home December 9, 2019.
Derrell was the oldest twin born September 26th, 1960 in Phenix City, to James and Marion Faircloth Palmer.
Derrell will be remembered for his kind heart, his bigger than life personality, and his willingness to give to others, even when he didn't have much left.
Derrell is survived by his only daughter, Megan Elizabeth Palmer of Waco, Tx. and granddaughter Savannah Leigh Harris. Brothers Jimmy Davis (Debbie), Donny Davis (Susan), Kendall Palmer and Earl Palmer ( Diane). Sisters Wanda Head ( Ray) Pam Palmer Henderson, and Andrea Palmer. Also by numerous nieces and nephews in the tri-city area along with countless cousins and close friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, James and Marion, brothers Jerry Davis and Thomas Larry Davis, twin siblings Jack and Jill Palmer, and nephew Chris Davis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 10 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Alabama proceeded by a graveside burial at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama with Military Honors.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019