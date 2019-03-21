|
Derrick
Stokes
January 13, 1979-
March 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Derrick Stokes, 40 of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m EST, Friday, March 22, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Roy Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in St. John Baptist Church cemetery, Crawford, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Stokes was born January 13, 1979 in Phenix City, AL to Stephanie Roberson.
His survivors include his mother, Stephanie (Stevie) Roberson; grandmother, Betty Jean Daniels; grandfather, Jerry Bennett; children, Delvin Stokes and Alexus Stokes; sisters Candice Stokes, Sada Watson, Yasmin Watson; brother, Ronnie Watson and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019