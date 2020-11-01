1/1
Desmond And William Carlyle
2008 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Desmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Desmond and William
Carlyle
September 23, 2008 to October 28, 2020-
April 17, 2011 to October 28, 2020
Lagrange, GA- Desmond Caleb Carlyle, 12, and William Oliver Carlyle, 9, of Lagrange, GA passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at their home. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Gene Garner officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL.
Desmond was born September 23, 2008 to Jonathan Carlyle and Lenora Lynette Carlyle in Columbus, GA. He was in the sixth grade, loved watching Gunsmoke and popcorn being popped. He enjoyed looking at the newspaper and phone books.
William was born April 17, 2011 to Jonathan Carlyle and Lenora Lynett Carlyle in Columbus, GA. He was in the fourth grade, loved school and his favorite subject was lunch. William enjoyed drawing, playing computer games and Nintendo Switch, and riding 4-wheelers. He was an aspiring computer engineer and avid reader.
Surviving are their mother, Lynette Carlyle (Jason Holmes); father, Jonathan Carlyle; paternal grandmother, Eileen Carlyle; maternal grandparents Comer and Diane Money, Harold Chester (Tammy); grandparents, Becky "Nanny" and Larry "Papa" Holmes; aunts, uncles and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved