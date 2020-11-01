Desmond and WilliamCarlyleSeptember 23, 2008 to October 28, 2020-April 17, 2011 to October 28, 2020Lagrange, GA- Desmond Caleb Carlyle, 12, and William Oliver Carlyle, 9, of Lagrange, GA passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at their home. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Gene Garner officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM ET at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL.Desmond was born September 23, 2008 to Jonathan Carlyle and Lenora Lynette Carlyle in Columbus, GA. He was in the sixth grade, loved watching Gunsmoke and popcorn being popped. He enjoyed looking at the newspaper and phone books.William was born April 17, 2011 to Jonathan Carlyle and Lenora Lynett Carlyle in Columbus, GA. He was in the fourth grade, loved school and his favorite subject was lunch. William enjoyed drawing, playing computer games and Nintendo Switch, and riding 4-wheelers. He was an aspiring computer engineer and avid reader.Surviving are their mother, Lynette Carlyle (Jason Holmes); father, Jonathan Carlyle; paternal grandmother, Eileen Carlyle; maternal grandparents Comer and Diane Money, Harold Chester (Tammy); grandparents, Becky "Nanny" and Larry "Papa" Holmes; aunts, uncles and cousins.